The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Take On Gods In Smite’s Latest Battle Pass

In action MOBA Smite, gods and creatures from various mythological pantheons battle each other in an all-out war for divine supremacy. Next month, the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join that battle. I’m sure they’ll do just fine against Odin, Bastet, King Arthur, and Cthulhu.

Partnering once more with Nickelodeon, who lent developer Hi-Rez Studios characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender in a battle pass earlier this year, next month’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles battle pass adds four premium skins to existing Smite characters, transforming them as if they were dipped in mutanagenic ooze. Osiris, Loki, Mercury, and Sun Wukong will earn new skins that turn them into Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello respectively. Players who purchase the new battle pass will instantly gain access to Osiris/Leonardo, with the other three unlocked through play. Each turtle also has a prestige skin that makes them look cel-shaded.

The battle pass also includes other TMNT-related fluffery, including a “Cowabunga!” emote and a skin that turns wards placed on the battlefield into Mouser robots from the cartoon. Splinter Hachiman and Shredder Ravana skins will also be available as a separate purchase.

Is this dumb? Yes it is. Will it be fun? Much fun, probably. Are video games weird as hell? Yes, and we wouldn’t want them any other way.