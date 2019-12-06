The Switch seems like it’s off to a good start in China. In the first nine hours, pre-orders of the Switch surpassed 100,000. As Nintendo Soup explained, these numbers are from JD.com, China’s largest online retailer, so factoring in other retailers, the real number might be higher.
