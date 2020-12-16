Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
kyoto animation
kyoto animation japan kyoto
Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The suspect arrested for the Kyoto Animation arson attack was deemed mentally competent to stand trial and indicted today in Japan. Medical experts had been examining the suspect, who has a documented history of mental illness but concluded his premeditated actions make him criminally liable.

