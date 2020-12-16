The suspect arrested for the Kyoto Animation arson attack was deemed mentally competent to stand trial and indicted today in Japan. Medical experts had been examining the suspect, who has a documented history of mental illness but concluded his premeditated actions make him criminally liable.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
