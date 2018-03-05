Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Iron Man
The surprisingly good Iron Man VR game for PlayStation VR launches on February 28. The date was announced during the Marvel Games panel at New York Comic-Con. Hopefully that leaves Sony enough time to make me a limited edition red and gold PSVR bundle.

