The surprisingly good Iron Man VR game for PlayStation VR launches on February 28. The date was announced during the Marvel Games panel at New York Comic-Con. Hopefully that leaves Sony enough time to make me a limited edition red and gold PSVR bundle.
460
2
Save
The surprisingly good Iron Man VR game for PlayStation VR launches on February 28. The date was announced during the Marvel Games panel at New York Comic-Con. Hopefully that leaves Sony enough time to make me a limited edition red and gold PSVR bundle.
Share This Story
About the author
Mike Fahey
Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.