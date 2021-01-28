The Super Maria Sisters

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Emmanuel Edeko is an artist we only featured here last year, but I loved his depictions of what he’s calling Maria, Louise and some royal himbos so much I wanted to share his stuff again.
You can see more of Edeko’s work at his Twitter and ArtStation.
Fun Fact: This is how the Giana Sisters series came about.