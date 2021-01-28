Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Super Maria Sisters

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled The Super Maria Sisters
Illustration: Emmanuel Edeko
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Emmanuel Edeko is an artist we only featured here last year, but I loved his depictions of what he’s calling Maria, Louise and some royal himbos so much I wanted to share his stuff again.

You can see more of Edeko’s work at his Twitter and ArtStation.

Illustration for article titled The Super Maria Sisters
Illustration: Emmanuel Edeko
Illustration for article titled The Super Maria Sisters
Illustration: Emmanuel Edeko
Illustration for article titled The Super Maria Sisters
Illustration: Emmanuel Edeko
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

executor32
Executor32

Fun Fact: This is how the Giana Sisters series came about.