There’s an official Ghostbusters tie-in coming to the PC—featuring the vocal talents of original cast members, no less—and it’s coming to...Planet Coaster, the breezy, feel-good theme park simulator.



That is odd, but whatever, let’s roll with it. The Ghostbusters DLC adds “an all new story-driven scenario, new gameplay mechanics, plus new rides, characters and scenery straight from the classic 1984 movie.”

It also sees two cast members from the 1984 original return to reprise their roles. Dan Aykroyd is back as Ray Stanz, who will be the player’s narrator through the campaign, but I’m even more excited for William Atherton’s Walter Peck, who I’m going to assume still has no dick.

It’s “coming soon”.