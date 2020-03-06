Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie was originally scheduled to open on March 27 in Japan. However, due to the coronavirus, the movie’s Japanese release is being pushed back. The new release date is to be announced. In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s review of the movie right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

