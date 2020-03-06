The Sonic the Hedgehog movie was originally scheduled to open on March 27 in Japan. However, due to the coronavirus, the movie’s Japanese release is being pushed back. The new release date is to be announced. In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s review of the movie right here.
