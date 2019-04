With Gangsta’s Paradise, some vintage hijinks from Jim Carrey, and a joke about kidnapping children, this first trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie (out this November) sure has it all. It’s, uh... well... at least Jim Carrey is always great.



James Marsden looks like he does not want to be in this movie, and hey, I guess Sonic’s rings can teleport people now? Also, he is from space. Maybe he’ll even get to kiss Amy. Or Tails.