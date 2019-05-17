Image: Hajime Kanzaka (Fujimi Shobo)

Slayers was one of the most iconic light novels of the 1990s, spawning manga, anime and video games. Good news! Creator Hajime Kanzaka is doing a third arc. Slayers is back!



The news was made official in the latest issue of Dragon Magazine.

As ANN and SG Cafe point out, the first new Slayers volume in nearly 18 years was released last October. Now the sword and sorcery saga is continuing. It’s official!