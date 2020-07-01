Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Skullgirls
Skullgirls Mike Zaimont Lab Zero Games FGC Fighting game community Combo Breaker
Screenshot: Lab Zero Games

Skullgirls players have put out a statement calling for designer Mike Zaimont’s indefinite banning from commentary and a two-year ban from competition due to recent allegations of sexual harassment. Major fighting game tournament Combo Breaker has said he won’t be welcome to attend in 2021.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

