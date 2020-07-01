Skullgirls players have put out a statement calling for designer Mike Zaimont’s indefinite banning from commentary and a two-year ban from competition due to recent allegations of sexual harassment. Major fighting game tournament Combo Breaker has said he won’t be welcome to attend in 2021.
