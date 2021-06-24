The Sims 4 Is Hosting An In-Game Music Festival Now

Look how happy these music-craving robots are. Screenshot : EA

The Sims series has partnered with nearly 500 musical artists since 2004 to record their popular songs in the game’s adorable gibberish language, Simlish. Now The Sims 4 is taking pop Simlish music to the next level with Sims Sessions, an in-game music festival running from June 29 through July 7, featuring songs from Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals, and Joy Oladokun.



What an outstanding idea this is. Rather than debut new Simlish music in the form of a YouTube video, as was the case with Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night” back in 2012, Maxis is giving Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals’ lead singer Dave Bayley, and singer-songwriter and producer Joy Oladokun an in-game festival to host their music. The new festival format will allow you to attend the show via your Sims, camp out with friends, and even purchase in-game merchandise from the participating artists.

From left to right: Joy Oladokun, Bebe Rexha, and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley (in Sim form, of course). Image : EA

Dave Bayley will take the stage during the event to perform a Simlish version of Glass Animals track “Heat Waves.” Joy Oladokun will transform her ballad “Breathe Again.” And finally, Bebe Rexha will take the stage with her piano to perform a Simlish version of “Sacrifice.” Once the show is over you’ll be able to take your own Sims on stage to create your own performance.

The event was teased earlier this month with a cryptic tweet featuring a jumbled-up version of the Sims Sessions logo.

“I’ve always been a fan of how The Sims empowers players to express their creativity with others in the game,” two-time Grammy nominee Bebe Rexha said in the official press release. “Sims Sessions will be a fun experience for fans from around the world to enjoy music and hang with friends in a way that only The Sims can offer. I’m so excited to return to the game and also can’t wait to see the fans posting their Simlish videos of ‘Sabotage!’”

Meet you by the merch booth. Screenshot : EA

I’ve always felt dropping Simlish tracks on an external service when there’s a game that simulates just about everything was a huge missed opportunity. Why not let my creations attend a music festival instead? If Fortnite can have a BTS performance and Adventure Quest 3D can have Korn, why not The Sims? It beats going to a real-life music festival any day.

Hit up the official The Sims 4 website for more information on how you can attend Sims Sessions.