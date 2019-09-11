Photo: All photos: Brian Ashcraft

Today is the first press day for this year’s Tokyo Game Show (the four-day expo won’t be open to the public until Saturday). Let’s have a look inside.



Neither Nintendo nor Microsoft attends the show. Traditionally, Sony has dominated, but this year, Sega (and Atlus), Konami, and Square Enix all have booths of roughly equal size—or even, a smidge larger.

Interestingly, while Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t playable, it does have an enormous booth, with people lining up to watch a promotional clip.

Death Stranding is not playable, either, but while its presence is large, it doesn’t have the massive floor space that Cyberpunk 2077 does. No other single game does in the entire show.

As expected, the Square Enix booth is dominated by Final Fantasy VII Remake. Lines are long already on the press day. Expect them to be even longer—and the booth to be even more crowded—on the public ones.

