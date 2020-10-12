Vote 2020 graphic
ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:overwatch league
Screenshot: Blizzard

The San Francisco Shock beat out the Shanghai Dragons, the Philadelphia Fusion, and the Seoul Dynasty to become 2020’s Overwatch League grand champions. This win is the second championship for the Shock and marks the first time an Overwatch League team has won back-to-back titles.

