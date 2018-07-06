You might have heard “Moonlight Densetsu,” Sailor Moon’s opening theme song before, but probably not like this.
As Japan Trends points out, shamisen player Nami Kineie has done a more traditional version of the song, accompanied by such instruments as the fue, koto and shakuhachi.
The resulting arrangement and performance works surprisingly well.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.