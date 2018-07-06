Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: kineienami

You might have heard “Moonlight Densetsu,” Sailor Moon’s opening theme song before, but probably not like this.



As Japan Trends points out, shamisen player Nami Kineie has done a more traditional version of the song, accompanied by such instruments as the fue, koto and shakuhachi.

The resulting arrangement and performance works surprisingly well.