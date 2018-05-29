In Sailor Moon, when Usagi finally married her beloved Mamoru, she wore a pink heart-shaped stone offset by jewels. Now, Bandai is making real-life versions of that ring.



Priced at 162,000 yen ($1,486), the ring is made from platinum and made in Japan. The heart-shaped jewel is synthetic corundum, while the smaller stones are 0.13ct diamonds.

Inside the ring, it reads “Mamoru to Usagi,” meaning “Mamoru and Usagi” in English, but I guess it could also mean “to.” You know, as in “to.”

