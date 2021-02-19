Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Rogue Returns As Diablo IV's Latest Class

fahey
Mike Fahey
Screenshot: Blizzard

Having peaced-out at the end of the 1996 original, the bow-wielding rogue hasn’t shown their face around Sanctuary for nearly a quarter of a century. Consider their stealth-imposed exile over—the rogue returns in Diablo IV.

Announced today during the BlizzCon 2021 keynote, Diablo IV’s rogue is a highly-customizable class that can fight with a bow and arrow like a ranger or step in and out of the shadows like a thief. Look for more information on the rogue’s return as BlizzCon continues.

