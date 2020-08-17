Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Reigns Team Are Making An Animal Farm Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled The iReigns/i Team Are Making An iAnimal Farm/i Game
Image: Animal Farm

Nerial, the team behind the excellent Reigns, are now working on a game based on George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

It’ll be a “narrative” game, where you can “throw out exploitative farmers. Found a new Republic. Guide its leaders. All animals are equal. You decide which animals are most equal of all.”

The game is being made with the blessing of Orwell’s estate, and will feature what sounds like some downright lovely narration by Abubakar Salim, aka Bayek from Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

I find it an odd coincidence that I read this news immediately after watching the classic Extra Credits episode excoriating Call of Juarez: The Cartel, a game that had a potential to do real good in advancing discussion through play but turned out to be...well, go watch the video on YouTube.

Part of me is gravely concerned that Nerial will screw this up or there will be executive meddling and we’ll end up getting something that’s like “Harvest Moon meets Animal Crossing with cutesy misappropriation of Marxist slogans.”