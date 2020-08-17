The Reigns Team Are Making An Animal Farm Game

Image : Animal Farm

Nerial, the team behind the excellent Reigns, are now working on a game based on George Orwell’s Animal Farm.



It’ll be a “narrative” game, where you can “ t hrow out exploitative farmers. Found a new Republic. Guide its leaders. All animals are equal. You decide which animals are most equal of all.”

The game is being made with the blessing of Orwell’s estate, and will feature what sounds like some downright lovely narration by Abubakar Salim, aka Bayek from Assassin’s Creed Origins.