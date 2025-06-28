Games We'd Love To See On Switch 2, What Makes Rematch So Fantastic, And More Of The Week's Takes

This week we championed Rematch, the great new soccer game from Sifu maker Sloclap. We also shared 25 games we’d love to see make their way to the Switch 2, and celebrated the incredibly influential Deus Ex on the 25th anniversary of its release.
Yesterday, June 23, marked the 25th anniversary of what can convincingly be described as one of the best games of all time. Deus Ex, created by the distinct Austin branch of John Romero’s controversial studio Ion Storm, was a first-person RPG that would change how an entire generation of players and developers thought about video games. It was a game that was built from depths: depths of skill, knowledge, intelligence and narrative. It remains exactly as brilliant today as it was a quarter of a century ago. - John Walker Read More
Releasing July 10, 2025, EA Sports College Football 26 is only a few weeks away and is primed to build on last year’s success. When college sports returned to video games last summer, no one could have predicted just how much of a sensation EA’s dormant franchise would be. It not only took home the crown as the best-selling game of the year in 2024, but it went on to become the best-selling sports game in U.S. history in just five months. Before the revival of College Football, formerly NCAA Football, college sports had been absent from video games for a while, as licensing became too expensive for most publishers to continue releasing new editions each year, which often felt half-hearted compared to franchises made for professional sports leagues anyway. - Patrick Smith Read More
The original Switch was a trailblazing device that proved you could take console-quality games on the go, but it was demonstrably less powerful than its PlayStation and Xbox competitors. In the years since the handheld hit the shelves, that gap has only grown with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Making up some ground, the Switch 2 is more powerful and runs games like Cyberpunk 2077 that wouldn’t have been possible on the original system. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Everything’s An Xbox Including This Meta Quest 3S That Costs $100 More And Can’t Play Your Xbox Games
The limited edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition (yes, that’s what it’s called) looks neat. I’ll give it that. The all-black model with the green inlays cuts a nice contrast with the normally white-only VR headsets. Everything else about it confuses me, including why it exists. - Ethan Gach Read More