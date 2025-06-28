Games We'd Love To See On Switch 2, What Makes Rematch So Fantastic, And More Of The Week's Takes

Releasing July 10, 2025, EA Sports College Football 26 is only a few weeks away and is primed to build on last year’s success. When college sports returned to video games last summer, no one could have predicted just how much of a sensation EA’s dormant franchise would be. It not only took home the crown as the best-selling game of the year in 2024, but it went on to become the best-selling sports game in U.S. history in just five months. Before the revival of College Football, formerly NCAA Football, college sports had been absent from video games for a while, as licensing became too expensive for most publishers to continue releasing new editions each year, which often felt half-hearted compared to franchises made for professional sports leagues anyway. - Patrick Smith Read More