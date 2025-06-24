5 Reasons Why 2K Needs To Bring Back College Hoops

It’s no secret that 2K needs to overhaul both the MyCareer and MyPlayer modes that NBA 2K offers, and a College Hoops game is the best way to do that. 2K has dominated basketball video games for years now. As a result, since it has no competitors, it struggles to innovate. This is clear to see in MyCareer and MyPlayer. (And, for what it’s worth, the same could be said of EA’s Superstar mode in Madden.)

Career modes often struggle in the modern era of sports games because the money is made in online modes. College Hoops 2K8 is beloved by many for its offline Legacy mode, in which gamers play as coaches as they take over programs, recruit stars, and build dynastic teams. But what about a mode where you get to be the star recruit? In an age where variety is at an all-time low in sports games, having a college version of NBA 2K’s MyCareer, focused on a created athlete, would revitalize that side of basketball games for many who tend to skip buying new releases each year because not enough new features have been added. (Again, an EA parallel here is how refreshing College Football’s Road to Glory mode is compared to Madden’s Superstar mode.)

MyPlayer, 2K’s sort of mode within a mode, a hub in MyCareer where you customize your avatar outside of the mode’s narrative, is what would need to most revamping if it were repurposed for College Hoops. For so many 2K fans, it’s hard to even describe what you really get out of this thing anymore. OG fans can’t stand how much junk 2K has put in between you and just playing the game. And for younger fans, whether they like the experience of MyPlayer or not, the sheer cost of investing in their players is staggering.

No such hub exists in College Football. If 2K is as smart as EA, College Hoops would take a similar approach to storytelling and character-building as College Football, creating a streamlined mode like Road to Glory that improves upon something like Superstar by offering more fun, fewer transactions, and lots of free customizations. If such a mode were added alongside Legacy, players could immerse their avatars in an on-campus journey rather than just styling their characters off the court in NBA 2K.

How would you navigate NIL deals and playing for different coaches in college? What would you do if you got passed up by your dream school after they recruited you? Would you stay in school if you lost in the Final 4? There are so many fresh plot lines out there for a new College Hoops game. Running around a college campus sounds far more fun and immersive than some invented city at this point. And being able to continue that journey in NBA 2K, the way created College Football athletes can be ported over to Madden, would make the whole process that much more fulfilling.