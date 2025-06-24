5 Reasons Why 2K Needs To Bring Back College Hoops

Releasing July 10, 2025, EA Sports College Football 26 is only a few weeks away and is primed to build on last year’s success. When college sports returned to video games last summer, no one could have predicted just how much of a sensation EA’s dormant franchise would be. It not only took home the crown as the best-selling game of the year in 2024, but it went on to become the best-selling sports game in U.S. history in just five months. Before the revival of College Football, formerly NCAA Football, college sports had been absent from video games for a while, as licensing became too expensive for most publishers to continue releasing new editions each year, which often felt half-hearted compared to franchises made for professional sports leagues anyway.
But the sports video game landscape is very different these days. Instead of EA and 2K competing for relevance in all major American sports, the former has consolidated its grip on football games while the latter has dominated basketball. So, considering the overwhelming success of College Football 25 and how it revitalized the football gaming scene for many fans, old and new, it begs the question: Should 2K follow suit and bring back College Hoops?
To us, the answer is an obvious yes. It’s been 18 years since fans last played a new entry in 2K’s short-lived college basketball series, which began in 2002 and ended in 2007 with College Hoops 2K8. Beyond the precedent EA just set by restoring school spirit on the gridiron, here are five more reasons why 2K, the king of basketball games, also needs to return to its former collegiate glory.