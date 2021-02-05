The rebooted Resident Evil movie is slated for release on September 3, 2021. As Slash Film notes, it’s unclear if the movie will be released in theaters or streaming. Kotaku previously reported that Constantin Film is working with writer-director Johannes Roberts on the reboot.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
