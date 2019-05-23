Illustration for article titled The Real-World Final Fantasy XIV Wedding Plan Sure Is Incredible
Square Enix previously announced that there would be a real-world Final Fantasy XIV-themed wedding plan offered in Japan. Now, we have a better look at the ceremony and wow, is it something.

According to Famitsu, reservations are now being taken for couples to get hitched Final Fantasy style.

As Kotaku reported earlier this year, the ceremony will be held in Kobe, Japan and produced by wedding planning company Bridal Heart.

The wedding features Final Fantasy themed food, decor, props and threads.

