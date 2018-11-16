Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Shibu and Lily met in Odaiba, Tokyo while playing Pokémon Go. They fell in love and were recently married. Congrats to them!



Their wedding ceremony was Pokémon Go themed.

Niantic Japan congratulated the two! And released Luvdisc during the wedding ceremony.

One of Shibu’s friends made this wonderful wedding themed clip that explains how they met while playing.