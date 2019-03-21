Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Tano Bonfanti is a concept artist and character designer from Argentina who has worked in video and board games.



You can see more of Tano’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

