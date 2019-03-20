Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Jama Jurabaev is a senior concept artist at Lucasfilm, and has recently worked on movies like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Ready Player One and The Crimes of Grindelwald.



You can see more of Jama’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

