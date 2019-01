Ten years ago, a THQ marketing stunt sent a gold-plated Nintendo Wii console to Queen Elizabeth II. She obviously never received the gift personally, which led People Make Games’ Chris Bratt to wonder: then where the hell was it?



If the Queen never opened it, and THQ are long gone, then it was going to take some digging, but Bratt eventually tracks down the console in the Netherlands and gets to check it out—and meet its owner—in this very nice little video of the whole investigation: