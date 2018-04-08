Remember last year, how we did a Fine Art post on a former Blizzard guy’s collection of fantasy sketches, having done one per day for 366 days? Only the first volume was released in 2017. The second one is coming out soon.



Tegn: Book Two is the second of three collections, which include not just lush fantasy sketches by artist Even Mehl Amundsen, but accompanying text as well. The first volume was Kickstarted last year, but this one is up for regular sale here.

Even and his team were kind enough to share some images from the second book with us, so you can check them out below.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

