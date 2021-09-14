The PS5 is getting a slew of new features in a massive software update set to go live around the world on September 15, Sony announced in a PlayStation blog post today.

3D Audio support for built-in TV speakers and M.2 SSD storage expansion are the big additions. The update will finally let PS5 owners access games and media directly off of M.2 SSD expandable storage.

Expanded 3D Audio also means you’ll no longer have to rely on headphones to make the most of the PS5’s enhanced audio mixing.

Sony is also tinkering with the UI:



The Control Center can now be customized.

Messages can be sent directly from Game Base.

PS5 and PS4 versions of the same game will get separate slots in the library.

Screen reader controls are getting added.

PlayStation Now players can choose between 720p and 1080p streaming resolutions.

Accolades are being expanded to include one for “Leader.”

Challenge card completions will automatically be recorded.

A new trophy tracker tool will make it easier to check trophy progress.

Smaller changes are coming to the PlayStation and Remote Play apps, as well. Starting September 23, users streaming games over Remote Play will have the option to use their mobile data connection instead of WiFi. The PS app, meanwhile, is getting screen sharing. If a friend is playing a game on PS5, you’ll be able to message them through the app and have them broadcast their gameplay directly to you.

While the PS5 launched last November, tomorrow’s update will mark the first time players have been able to meaningfully expand its limited 500GB base storage capacity. It was possible to use expandable storage SSDs before, but you could only play PS4 games off them. Tomorrow’s update will make them fully-operational, as long as you’ve purchased and installed the right one, a not uncomplicated process when compared with the plug-and-play approach of the Xbox Series X/S.

Sony previously released in-depth directions, including specifications to compare. Now, just in case you were already feeling intimidated, there’s a new four minute video guide to help get you through the PS5 surgery.

While it certainly would have been nice the full 3D Audio and SSD support to have been available at launch, but at least both have arrived in time for the fall release onslaught. If you spend $200 doubling the PS5’s storage, you just might be able to fit both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone on the same console.