The Pokémon Trading Card Game enters the Sword and Shield era today with the release of the first expansion based on the Switch game. The Sword & Shield expansion introduces Pokémon V, special pocket monsters with the ability to evolve into Pokémon VMAX, including Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon.  

