The PlayStation 5 Makes For A Good Anamorphic illusion

Earlier this year, a massive, public digital-art project called “Wave” went up on a 75-foot-high LED display in Seoul, South Korea. Now that same screen has been graced with another anamorphic illusion.
With the PlayStation 5, that is.
Wow! As you can see below, the enormous PlayStation 5 and DualSense controllers appear like real, three-dimensional objects:
In case you’ve never seen “Wave,” have a look:
I wonder if the illusion works that well IRL though, with real 3D surroundings in contrast to these 2D videos.