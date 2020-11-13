The PlayStation 5 Makes For A Good Anamorphic illusion

Screenshot : 예판넷

Earlier this year, a massive, public digital-art project called “Wave” went up on a 75-foot-high LED display in Seoul, South Korea. Now that same screen ha s been graced with another anamorphic illusion.



With the PlayStation 5, that is.

Gif : 예판넷

Wow! As you can see below, the enormous PlayStation 5 and DualSense controllers appear like real, three-dimensional objects:

In case you’ve never seen “Wave,” have a look: