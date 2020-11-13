Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastSouth Korea

The PlayStation 5 Makes For A Good Anamorphic illusion

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled The PlayStation 5 Makes For A Good Anamorphic illusion
Screenshot: 예판넷
Earlier this year, a massive, public digital-art project called “Wave” went up on a 75-foot-high LED display in Seoul, South Korea. Now that same screen has been graced with another anamorphic illusion.

With the PlayStation 5, that is.

Gif: 예판넷
Wow! As you can see below, the enormous PlayStation 5 and DualSense controllers appear like real, three-dimensional objects:

In case you’ve never seen “Wave,” have a look:

DISCUSSION

guillaumeverdin
Guillaume Verdin

I wonder if the illusion works that well IRL though, with real 3D surroundings in contrast to these 2D videos.