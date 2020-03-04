Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

The PlayStation 2 Is Now Twenty Years Old

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:playstation
playstationps2sonykotakueastjapan
1.3K
13
1
Illustration for article titled The PlayStation 2 Is Now Twenty Years Old
Image: Sony
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

On March 4, 2000, the PlayStation 2 went on sale in Japan. Can you believe it? It only seems like yesterday I got my PS2 at the Yodobashi Camera in Osaka’s Umeda.

The PlayStation 2 wouldn’t launch in North America, Europe and Australia. The console would go on to become the best-selling video game console ever, moving over 155 million unions, and becoming home to many of the greatest games ever made.

Advertisement

Happy birthday, PS2! Thanks for all the memories. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Twitch's Most-Watched Clips Have Almost Nothing To Do With Games

3 Hours With Final Fantasy VII Remake: Thrilling, But Jarring

Castlevania's Third Season Is A Violent Slow Burn

Former Counter-Strike Pro Sentenced To 116 Years In Prison