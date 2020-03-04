The PlayStation 2 Is Now Twenty Years Old

Image : Sony

On March 4, 2000, the PlayStation 2 went on sale in Japan. Can you believe it? It only seems like yesterday I got my PS2 at the Yodobashi Camera in Osaka’s Umeda.



The PlayStation 2 wouldn’t launch in North America, Europe and Australia. The console would go on to become the best-selling video game console ever, moving over 155 million unions, and becoming home to many of the greatest games ever made.

Happy birthday, PS2! Thanks for all the memories.