Kotaku EastJapan

The Photo Of The Giant Gundam Flipping Its Middle Finger Is Fake

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
gundamkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled The Photo Of The Giant Gundam Flipping Its Middle Finger Is Fake
Screenshot: yoshi115t
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Twitter user Yokkun has posted a public service announcement: the viral image of the giant Gundam flipping the bird is not real.

The original image was taken by Yokkun, but was altered. “This image is fake,” Yokkun wrote, adding, “Others have modified the images I took.”

Here are Yokkun’s unaltered photos.

This latest giant Gundam has gone up near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbor in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory.

Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally scheduled to open this October, but this has been postponed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.

For more, unaltered and excellent Gundam photos, be sure to follow Yokkun on Twitter.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

