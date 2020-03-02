The PC version of Hideo Kojima’s incredibly fancy walking simulator Death Stranding comes to Steam, Epic Games Store, and retail on June 2. Along with cool PC-only features like ultrawide support (*faints*), the game will include crossover content with Half-Life, including a wearable head crab.
