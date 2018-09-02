The Overwatch League team Shanghai Dragons announced this morning that they have cut 8 of their 11 players. As Dot Esports reports, this comes on the heels of the release of the team’s head coach. Fan-favorite player Geguri remains on the team alongside Diya and Fearless.
The Overwatch League team Shanghai Dragons announced this morning that they have cut 8 of their 11 players. As Dot Esports reports, this comes on the heels of the release of the team’s head coach. Fan-favorite player Geguri remains on the team alongside Diya and Fearless.