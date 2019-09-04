The original Puzzle Quest is coming to Switch. Revealed via an eShop listing, Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns includes the classic match-3 RPG and its Plague Lord expansion, plus a new expansion, new quests, and more character classes. It’s out September 19.
