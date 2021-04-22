Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Nintendo Download: It's Picross Day, Motherpuzzlers

Mike Fahey
Hells yeah.
Screenshot: Nintendo

Another Thursday, another 35+ new games for the Nintendo Switch. This week one of those games is Picross S6. The rest of them? Shantae? MotoGP 21? Dungholes? Not nearly as important.

It must be hard being a Nintendo Switch game released the same day as a new installment of math deduction puzzler Picross. It doesn’t matter if you’re a classic like the original Shantae for the Gameboy Advance, a new cute indie like Buildings Have Feelings Too!, or an annual motorcycle racer like MotoGP 21. Compared to Picross, ya basic.

Here are the games coming out for the Switch over the next week or so. Only one of them is Picross.

jvook

Shantae for GBC really holds up.  I played it a couple years ago and was surprised how modern it feels.  Could easily be a 2021 indie game.  Highly recommend 10/10