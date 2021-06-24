The Nintendo Download: Doki Doki Disgaea Golf Club

It’s a banner week for the Nintendo Download, with 37 new games hitting the Switch eShop, including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, and the remastered version of Legend of Mana. There’s almost no room on the list for nonsense shovelware! Oh wait, don’t worry, Nintendo made room.
Oh man, looking at this list I only just scratched the surface of the good stuff. Also appearing this week are the remastered Destroy All Humans!, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the re-release of Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel, Ghoul Patrol, and the long-awaited third installment of the borderline-porn series Sakura Succubus.
Maybe not that last one, but still, it’s a great list of games. Go ahead and tag yourself. I’m Kirakira Stars Idol Project Nagisa.
Here are all the games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. Note that games without dates are available today.
- #1 Crosswords Bundle – Available June 25
- A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – Available June 30
- Anna’s Quest – Available June 30
- Arcade Archives SEICROSS
- Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1
- Arkan: The Dog Adventurer – Available June 30
- Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI
- Bocce – Available June 26
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cube Blast: Match
- Cyber Hook
- Destroy All Humans! – Available June 29
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Available June 29.
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – Available June 30.
- Dunk Lords
- Empire of Angels IV
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek – Available June 25
- Farm For Your Life
- Kirakira Stars Idol Project Nagisa
- Legend of Mana
- Loopindex – Available June 25
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – Available June 25
- Mighty Aphid – Available June 28
- Onirike – Available June 29
- Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game
- Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire
- Promesa – Available June 25
- Puzzle Pipes
- Sakura Succubus 3
- Side B
- Sky: Children of the Light – Available June 29.
- Summer Paws
- Super Cable Boy
- Sweet Sugar Candy – Available June 25
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - Chicken Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Available June 25
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol – Available June 29
