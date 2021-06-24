The Nintendo Download: Doki Doki Disgaea Golf Club

It’s always nice to see well-adjusted high school students supporting each other. Screenshot : Team Salvato

It’s a banner week for the Nintendo Download, with 37 new games hitting the Switch eShop, including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, and the remastered version of Legend of Mana. There’s almost no room on the list for nonsense shovelware! Oh wait, don’t worry, Nintendo made room.

Oh man, looking at this list I only just scratched the surface of the good stuff. Also appearing this week are the remastered Destroy All Humans!, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the re-release of Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel, Ghoul Patrol, and the long-awaited third installment of the borderline-porn series Sakura Succubus.

It’s always nice to see well-adjusted sex demons supporting each other. Screenshot : Gamazumi

Maybe not that last one, but still, it’s a great list of games. Go ahead and tag yourself. I’m Kirakira Stars Idol Project Nagisa.

Here are all the games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. Note that games without dates are available today.