The Nintendo Download: Coding With Nodons

Screenshot : Nintendo

While this week only brings a relatively modest 26 games to the Switch eShop, it also brings Game Builder Garage, an app that can be used to make infinite games. Technically, this might be the biggest Nintendo Download yet. Oh wait nevermind, they counted Ninja Gaiden twice.

Advertisement

I’ve had some hands-on time with Game Builder Garage over the past week or so, and while my full impressions might need to wait for after E3, I will say it’s one of the friendliest little programming tools I’ve ever fiddled with, certainly something my children will embrace and immediately surpass me with. Oh damn, does that mean I am raising game developers? Not in this house, dammit.

The rest of this week’s new downloadable Switch games are real games, or at least I assume so. I recognize Wave Break, the world’s first “skateboating” game. Oh, and I love The Solitaire Conspiracy. Not sure how I feel about listing the deluxe edition of Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection as a separate game, but I’ll let it slide.

Here’s this week’s full list.