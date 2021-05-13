The Nintendo Download: Calculator And 28 Other Fun Games

I know those feels. Screenshot : Nintendo

What do you mean we’ve already done the calculator joke? Had I known I would have chosen a screenshot from one of the Famicom Detective Club games or random anime gem-matching game Kasiori. Oh well, nothing I can do about it now.

This week’s selection of Nintendo eShop additions includes the aforementioned Detective Club games, a pair of late ‘80s Famicom games refreshed for modern play with new art , full voice acting, and more. Those come out tomorrow, along with both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero.

I also love this trend of creators naming their games with the ‘#’ symbol so they get top billing. Bonus points to #1 Anagrams for making #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream look like a chump.

Here’s everything coming to the Switch eShop in the coming week: