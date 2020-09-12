Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Next PS5 Showcase Event Is On September 16

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Next PS5 Showcase Event Is On September 16
Image: Sony / Playstation

Today, Sony announced that they have one last Playstation 5 showcase event before the console launches this holiday. This next event will be about 40 minutes long and will air on September 16 at 4 PM ET.

According to the short blog post on the official Playstation blog about this upcoming event, the showcase will feature “updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios” as well as more information on third-party games.

Officially, Sony isn’t confirming any information on price or release date, but it seems likely we will hear about all of that at this event. Microsoft recently revealed, after some leaks, the release date and price for both the Xbox Series X and S. So it seems Sony might be ready to finally announce similar info next week.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

iceyweiner
iceyweiner

My guess:

$600/$400 but pre-orders go up immediately to undercut Microsoft, they talk about how hard they have worked to make an extensive BC library, never explicitly acknowledge it is only PS4 games, reveal 3 titles that won't come out for 3 years and they fans will go nuts.