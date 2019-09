Konami quietly announced a new Castlevania game at the Tokyo Game Show last week, called Grimoire of Souls. Before you get too excited, you might want to check out the trailer first.



It’s coming to phones and phones only, and while it features appearances by series favourites like Simon Belmont and Alucard, it also looks like a DeviantArt user took a Castlevania IV screenshot and painted over it.

Grimoire of Souls is coming to both iOS and Android.