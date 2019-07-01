Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

If you like the way the original Sailor Moon and Sailor Moon R anime looked, then you’ll probably dig Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie.



As Kai-You reports, Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi is overseeing the upcoming movie, while Kazuko Tadano, who was the character designer for the anime’s first two seasons, is returning as character designer for Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie.

Have a look at the character designs below:

It’s slated to hit Japanese theaters next year.