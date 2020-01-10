Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The New Pokémon Movie Is Pretty Much Ash Meets Tarzan

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
Screenshot: Pokemon Company
The trailer for the upcoming Pokémon anime feature has been revealed. The movie is called Pocket Monster: Koko, and the trailer shows Ash meeting a Tarzan-like character.

Below is said trailer.

Compared to the recent spate of Pokémon movies, this seems rather...different, no?

The poster’s tagline reads, “I want to tell you” in Japanese.

Pocket Monster: Koko will hit theaters in Japan this July.

