The New Pokémon Movie Is Pretty Much Ash Meets Tarzan

The trailer for the upcoming Pokémon anime feature has been revealed. The movie is called Pocket Monster: Koko, and the trailer shows Ash meeting a Tarzan-like character.



Compared to the recent spate of Pokémon movies, this seems rather...different, no?

The poster’s tagline reads, “I want to tell you” in Japanese.



Pocket Monster: Koko will hit theaters in Japan this July.