Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is kicking it old school. The latest installment of the all-star mascot competition, due out November 5 for the Switch, adds ten sprite-based 2D events to its normal selection of 3D fare. Look at pixel Mario’s tiny legs go!

I’ve not played any of the games in Sega’s Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games series. That might change with the reveal of the classic 2D events included in the latest installment. It’s 8-bit Mario characters versus 16-bit Sonic and friends in a series of challenges giving off some serious Track and Field vibes.

Ten 2D events are included with the game.

100m

10m Platform (Diving)

400m Hurdles

Gymnastics - Vault

Judo

Kayak Single (K-1) 1000m

Long Jump

Marathon

Shooting - Trap

Volleyball

If only the entire game looked like this.

