Sega announced a new Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games for Nintendo Switch. They also revealed three other titles based on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The news came from Sega Fes 2019, an annual fan event held in Tokyo.



Sega has listed all four of the upcoming Olympic games they are developing on the official website for Olympic video games.

Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Arcade Edition

Olympic Games The Offical Video Game (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Sonic At The Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020 (iPhone/Android)

Sega released a trailer showcasing all of the upcoming games.

Mario & Sonic skipped the Winter Olympics in 2018, but the series is returning next year for the Tokyo games. There will also be an arcade version of this upcoming Mario & Sonic game. Meanwhile Sonic, alone, will star in a mobile game based on the upcoming Olympic Games.

The first game in the franchise, released on the Wii in 2008, marked the first official time the two popular characters had teamed up for a video game. The original game, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, was a huge hit selling over 7 million copies on the Wii.



Sega will also be developing an official Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 video game for other platforms.