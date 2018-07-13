Well, it wouldn’t be Gintama if didn’t look zany, would it? Here is the first trailer for Gintama 2.



The movie is based on the popular manga of the same name. The previous live-action adaptation, released in 2017, was one of last year’s big domestic hits in Japan.

Shun Oguri returns as Gintoki Sakata, Kanna Hashimoto is once again Kagura, while Masaki Suda returns as Shinpachi.

Gintama 2 opens in Japan on August 17.