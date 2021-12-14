For its final update of the year, Xbox Game Pass is getting some of the best adventure games in recent memory, including Firewatch and Broken Age. But, like the strangest charcuterie station you’ll hover around next week, they’re paired with debatably the least chill game of the past few years: Mortal Kombat 11. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks (which, really, just comprise two days later this week, because holidays).

December 15

Among Us (Cloud)

December 16

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, PC)

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, PC)

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, PC)

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, PC)

Lake (Cloud, Console, PC)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, PC)

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, PC)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, PC)

Firewatch, a deliciously stylish adventure game with A-lister vocal talent, is the obvious headliner here. Double Fine’s Broken Age, one of the rare Kickstarter success stories (kinda), is also worth checking out, provided you’re a fan of that studio’s signature touch. Lake, an adventure game set in the ‘80s, is of a similar vibe—and ideal for the sort of low-intensity fare you’d want to wrap up the year with.

The folks behind Steamworld are releasing The Gunk, a platformer that has picked up some pre-release buzz. And personally, I’ll be seeing what that Record of Lodoss War game is all about: Yes, it’s a mouthful, but it’s also a 2D action-oriented Metroidvania, so I can’t resist.

Of course, Xbox Game Pass is nothing if not a revolving door. The following games will leave the service on December 31:

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud, Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud, Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

If I don’t leave you with a full-throated recommendation to check out the Yakuza games before they leave, Luke might fly all the way to America (well, when he’s allowed to) and then wag his finger angrily at me—so, uh, go play those. For my sake. But also know that each one is approximately ten thousand hours long, meaning you might not have the chance to finish before the month is over.



