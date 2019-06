E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

The new Battletoads is going to have plenty of side-scrolling scrapping. Microsoft showed off its first gameplay trailer today during its E3 press conference, and it looks like developers Dlala Studios and Rare decided not to fix what wasn’t broken. Get ready to be infuriated by cartoon toads (in a mostly good way) all over again.