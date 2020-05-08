Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

The New Animal Crossing Guide Book Draws A Crowd In Japan

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendokotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled The New iAnimal Crossing/i Guide Book Draws A Crowd In Japan
Image: Dengeki
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a smash hit in Japan. Some players aren’t content to only play the game to discover it on their own. They really want tips. A lot of them. A book worth of them.

There are three main New Horizons guidebooks on sale in Japan: one from game publication Dengeki, another Dengeki one with Amiibo tips, and finally, one from game magazine Nintendo Dream.

These are massive guides, with well-over 1,000 pages:

They look like dictionaries! This isn’t unheard of for in-depth Japanese game guide books, especially for Animal Crossing.

While certainly not impossible to find, copies have been selling out in-store and online:

Today, the Kinokuniya in Shinjuku reopened after temporarily being shuttered. According to Sports Hochi, around 100 people lined up at the store to buy the Animal Crossing: New Horizons guidebook.

The guides are being resold online in Japan, which might (maybe?) explain the long-line even as a state of emergency has been declared in Japan:

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

