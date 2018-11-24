The name “Alien: Blackout” has been trademarked by 20th Century Fox. Gematsu reports that the application for trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office specifically claims it will be used for game software. The application also mentions “on-line computer games.”
The name “Alien: Blackout” has been trademarked by 20th Century Fox. Gematsu reports that the application for trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office specifically claims it will be used for game software. The application also mentions “on-line computer games.”