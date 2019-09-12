Photo: All photos Brian Ashcraft

I’ve been coming to the Tokyo Game Show since 2004, but this is the first year I remember seeing bikes of any sort at the booths. While they’re not road-ready, they are prime for picture taking.



Makes sense! Both Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy VII Remake features motorcycles. Neither of these bikes actually move. They’re props, designed for photos ops, not real-riding.

They have lots of lovely little details.



Advertisement

In smaller-scale collectible form.